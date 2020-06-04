COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina High School League said Thursday during a virtual meeting that middle and high schools can enter phase one of the league’s guidelines for return to school sports at the discretion of individual districts.
Phase 1 is designed to ease students back into conditioning and physical activities. The SCHSL announced guidelines for that phase in late May.
DHEC Physician Dr. Brannon Traxler urged coaches and athletic staff to observe social distancing and limit to groups to no more than nine players and one coach in any one area.
Additionally, athletic trainer Shiela Gordon said coaches should try to stagger practice start times between groups of athletes, and to make sure masks are worn at all times when not working out.
Dr. Christopher Mazoue added that if all schools if everyone can show discipline in phase one, the state can begin considering a move into phase two.
