COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCHSL is allowing school sports to move from phase one into phase 1.5 on August 3, officials confirmed Thursday in a virtual meeting.
Phase 1.5 will allow for more participants to be involved in group workouts, share some equipment, and further prepare athletes for sports contests.
Up to 16 athletes will be able to workout per coach in Phase 1.5 and share balls and other equipment.
Face mask rules, sanitation requirements, and strict sanitization processes remain intact.
Currently, the fall high school football season is expected to begin on September 11.
The SCHSL is scheduled to vote on August 10 on a plan to move football and other fall sports to the spring.
