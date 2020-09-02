COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina High School League on Wednesday announced more guidelines for fans at high school sporting events this fall.
First, the league said fans must wear masks or face coverings at all times, especially when entering, leaving, and moving about the stadium.
Fans must remain six feet apart in the stands unless they are part of the same household.
Tailgating and pre-game gatherings will not be allowed this year. The league said fans must park, exit their vehicles, and then go directly to a seat after entering stadium.
The league also said schools need to have plenty of signage about social and physical distancing measures and all health and safety requirements.
No fans will be allowed on the field before or after games.
The league also outlined some additional changes for athletes.
There will ne no post-game handshakes among athletes. Instead, the athletes are asked to stay apart and wave at the other team as they pass by.
Teams at volleyball games will not switch sides. They will stay on the same benches.
The league said there must also be a physical barrier between tennis players and spectators. Spectators must be ten feet from players and 6-feet apart from non-family members in the stands.
The league said all of these measures will help ensure the health and safety of players and spectators.
