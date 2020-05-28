COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League has released guidelines for the return of high school sports and has released the first phase of their three-phase plan.
The SCHSL said students, coaches, or staff who either have pre-existing medical conditions that place them at higher risk of infection, or those who do not want to risk contracting COVID-19 should refrain from participating in high school sports.
The Phase One guidelines call for daily health screening and temperature checks for athletes, coaches, and staff by a health care professional or designated fulltime school employee.
Coaches and staff will be required to wear face coverings at all time and athletes must wear then when not actively participating in the sports activity..
Use of locker rooms will be prohibited during phase one and athletes and coaches must come dressed for participation.
Weight rooms, restrooms, meeting rooms and other multi-use facilities that include high touch surfaces should be sanitized frequently during each event and SCHSL said all shared equipment should be cleaned and disinfected in between each user.
Team competition is prohibited during Phase One.
Click here to read the full Phase One recommendations.
