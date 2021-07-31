WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have been meeting in a rare weekend session in the U.S. Capitol as the authors of a bipartisan infrastructure plan try to complete a nearly $1 trillion bill so that amendments can be offered. Several senators had predicted that the text of the bill would be ready for review late Friday or early Saturday, but the bill still wasn't finished Saturday when the chamber recessed after four hours of minimal activity on the floor. When votes will begin taking place remains unclear. As negotiators worked into early evening, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he's willing to give them the additional time they've asked for.
