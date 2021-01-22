WASHINGTON (AP) -- Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.
That's according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced the schedule late Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone the impeachment trial until February to give the former president time to prepare his case.
The House impeached Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6.
