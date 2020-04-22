Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson with the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism department said South Carolina State Parks are set to tentatively reopen May 1.
Officials say the parks will open on a limited basis following health protocols. For most parks, that could mean access to picnic areas, rivers, lakes, beaches and trails would be open.
Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings will remain closed for the time being and visitor gathering places like interpretive centers and park offices will remain closed initially, or operate on a limited scale.
The department also said state parks would lower their carrying capacity, meaning fewer visitors would be allowed in the park at any given time. These capacity levels will be set on a park by park basis. When capacity is reached, gates will be closed and only opened after the number of visitors decreases.
In order to prevent unintentional gatherings and due to the difficulty of effectively cleaning equipment, all playgrounds will be closed until June 1.
SCPRT also plans to honor any existing camping and cabin reservations that were scheduled to check in on Friday, May 1. Some state parks will begin taking reservations for stays that begin May 11, and all park accommodations should be coming back on line as staffing levels return to normal.
