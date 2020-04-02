COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) announced Thursday they have partnered with Scofflaw Brewing Company to launch a relief fund to assist hospitality workers who are out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said the South Carolina Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide qualified applicants with grants to assist with immediate expenses they are experiencing due to lay-offs, furloughs, or reduced hours.
The SCLRA said Scofflaw Brewing Co. has pledged more than $20,000 to the relief fund through a generous partnership.
Any South Carolina resident employed at a restaurant or hotel facing significant financial hardship as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to apply.
