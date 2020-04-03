COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ordering more businesses to close and putting new restrictions on short-term rentals in the state, the governor announced Friday.
McMaster said he signed two new executive orders on Friday. The first expands the description of non-essential businesses that must close.
McMaster said the order will go into effect on Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m.
Under the order, the following businesses must temporarily close:
- Furniture stores
- Jewelry stores
- Department stores
- Home furnishing stores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Shoe and clothing accessory stores
- Florists
- Luggage and leather goods stores
- Sporting good stores
- Book stores
- Craft and music stores
Earlier in the week, the governor ordered several other businesses, deemed non-essential, to close across the state.
READ: Governor orders 'non-essential' SC businesses in 3 categories to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday
McMaster’s second executive order concerns short-term rental restrictions. He said short-term rentals to people from CDC-identified coronavirus hotspots will not be permitted. This includes hotels, motels, rental houses, and AirBnbs. There will be exceptions for military, first responders, medical, and commercial transportation workers.
Some businesses, like Jason's Furniture knew this was coming before the governor even spoke. That's why owner, Jason Tharp, came up with a plan.
"The new normal is not going to be like anything we've seen before," Tharp said. "I'm not sure what it's going to be like but things have definitely changed."
As of Saturday, six more people in the state have died from the virus.
DHEC also announced 217 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday. The cases are spread across every county in South Carolina.
40 people have died from the virus in South Carolina. One of the three newest cases was a person from Greenville County.
NOTE FOR BUSINESSES:
Businesses with questions can email covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873. The governor said if a business is not explicitly addressed in the his executive orders, the business can continue normal operations until a determination on that business's essential status is made. Get more information here.
(1) comment
What about Golf Courses? Will we be seeing our fine politicians on said golf courses?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.