GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, South Carolina's oldest resident received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Greenville.
Prisma Health says 111-year-old Maria Aulenbacher wanted to be protected for the pandemic, which is why she and her 70-plus daughter and son-in-law all got their shot at Prisma Health on Tuesday.
“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher, who flashed a thumbs up after getting the vaccine last week at Prisma Health’s mass-vaccination site in Greenville. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together. I have missed hugging my great grandson, Alex.”
Prisma says Aulenbacher was the oldest of six children. Her family says her secret to a long life is staying active and reading historical books and non-fiction every day. She also enjoys a glass of red wine with lunch and beer with dinner.
