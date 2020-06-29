COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said the state's annual sales tax-free weekend will return August 7 - 9.
Computers, clothes, and school supplies can be purchased free of sales tax during the holiday. Shoppers will not have to pay the state's 6 percent sales tax or any applicable local sales taxes on those items.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items.
Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.
Last year, the SCDOR said South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
