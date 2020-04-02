COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved South Carolina’s Hemp Farming State Plan, according to a news release from the SC Department of Agriculture.
Registration for South Carolina hemp farming in 2020 has closed. 350 people applied to grow hemp this year. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is reviewing the applications and will begin contacting applicants soon. Permits will be released by May 1, 2020.
The State Plan, which had met federal approval, will bring the state’s three-year-old Hemp Farming Program into line with other states and establishing more permanent regulations.
The plan includes new lab testing methods and stricter adherence to the 0.3 percent THC threshold that separates hemp from marijuana. It also mandates that SCDA staff sample every hemp field in the state prior to harvest.
Although the farming permit application period has ended, SCDA is accepting permits for hemp handlers and hemp processors throughout the year. Processors who were permitted for 2019 must reapply before May 1, 2020 if they wish to continue.
Any famers who received permits in 2019 who did not re-apply for a 2020 permit must destroy or sell any remaining hemp in their possession by May 1 as well.
Visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp for information about the Hemp Farming Program.
