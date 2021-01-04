COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced via Twitter on Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Spearman said both her husband and son also had the virus and that the three of them had only suffered from mild symptoms.
Below is Spearman's full announcement:
Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31. Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week. Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms. We will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine. While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year.
