SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have arrested two people after finding more than 10,000 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle along with other drugs, and guns, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office say 25-year-old Anna Berrier is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol (2 counts), possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime (2 counts). Deputies say 33-year-old Dante Williams is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to the Sheriff's Office, members of the Spartanburg County Narcotics Division received information that a person would be delivering a large amount of methamphetamine to Spartanburg County from North Carolina.
Units from the Narcotics Division set up surveillance, and noticed the driver of a vehicle that pulled into the Days Inn matched the description provided in the information.
Deputies say members of the Spartanburg County Warrants and Traffic Division were called to approach the vehicle. They say during the encounter the woman driver was seen reaching toward the floor.
Deputies later found out the woman was reaching for a hand gun on the floor after they asked her to step out of the vehicle.
They also noticed a cardboard box in the back seat with a clear crystal substance in plain view, says deputies.
According to the Sheriff's Office, during the search they found the following:
- about 10,000 grams of methamphetamine located in the box in the back seat
- two hand guns
- 7.4 grams of suspected cocaine
- 8.9 grams of suspected cocaine base
- 3.3 grams of fentanyl
- $3,190
Deputies say the investigation led back to North Carolina where the following items were seized from an apartment:
- 5,103 grams of heroin
- 834 grams fentanyl
- 734 grams methamphetamine
- 2257 grams marijuana
- 528 oxycodone pills
- 6 guns
According to the Sheriff's Office, the estimated prices for the recovered drugs are as follows:
- Cocaine $120 a gram
- Cocaine Base $100 a gram
- Meth $60 a gram
- Heroin $130 a gram
- Fentanyl $130 a gram
- Oxycodone pill $20
Both Williams and Berrier remain at the detention facility.
