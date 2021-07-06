SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said multiple weapons were seized after three men shot fireworks at deputy patrol car on July 4.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 11:35 p.m., deputies responded to Campus Evolution Apartments off of Valley Falls Road in regards to a large crowd shooting fireworks. As deputies tried to disperse the crowd, fireworks were shot at them and their patrol vehicles.
Deputies said noticed the three suspects shooting the fireworks in a car. In the car, one of the sergeants noticed an assault rifle within arm's reach of the one of the suspects.
While removing the three men out of the vehicle, deputies said two 9mm magazines, seven 9mm rounds, one 40 round magazine for an assault rifle, 39 assault rifle rounds, and a small amount of marijuana was seized.
Deputies said the three suspects were identified as the following:
- 23-year-old Dakwon Tyrell Hill was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
- 21-year-old Devardric Spencer Graham was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Pistol.
- 20-year-old Cedkevious Marquses Childs was charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana.
The sheriff's office said all three bonded out of the detention center Monday morning.
