SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that they a suspect allegedly broke into a property owned by First Baptist Spartanburg.
Deputies say they responded to Huntington Drive on Thursday about a burglary. Deputies spoke with a church representative who stated that someone broke into a building at the baseball field.
The representative said they noticed that the garage door was up and bent beyond repair. They added that the metal door that acts as a concessions window was torn off the tracks and damaged.
The doors on the power meter were removed and taken from the property, according to the representative. The representative said that nobody had been to the property since July 15.
The following items were also missing from the building, according to the representative.
- two boxes of Rollins baseballs
- 21 Easton baseball bats
- two sets of "catching" equipment
- A Blue bag containing 40 Rawlings baseball gloves
- Three royal blue baseball bags.
The representative says that the suspects got onto the property by cutting the chain on the gate.
Deputies say they observed damage to the concessions door, the garage door and the garage. Investigators responded and processed the scene, according to deputies.
