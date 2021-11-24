SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have evacuated a Greyhound bus after a person mentioned placing a bomb on the bus, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded to a report of a disturbance on a Greyhound bus after the driver called 911.
They say a person was arguing with another person on the bus, after they got off the bus the person mentioned placing a bomb on the bus.
Deputies say local fire departments have responded and the necessary steps are being taken to verify or disprove the claim.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Man dies, woman and baby injured from carbon monoxide poisoning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.