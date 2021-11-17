SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A caretaker at a facility in Spartanburg County has been charged for abusing a vulnerable adult, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
A witness said she said a police report a client with special needs asked Mishanna Ortega D'Wan Armour, a caretaker at the Charles Lea Center, for her prescribed medicine several times. Armour said that she would get it in a minute. The client asked again and stated she would call the house manager if Armour didn't get her medicine, according to the witness.
The police report then says the witness saw Armour standing with her hand's up in a fighting stance. The client then walked to Armour and Armour hit the client a minimum of three times in the head.
The witness said she broke up the fight and Armour stormed out of the facility. A facility nurse checked on the client and stated that they began to have a seizure.
Armour has been charged with abuse or neglect with great bodily injury of a vulnerable adult and second degree assault and battery.
