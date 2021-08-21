SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 47-year-old Michael Lee Womble, a missing person from Spartanburg.
Deputies say that the last time anyone saw Womble was on May 1 at 7530 Burnett Street in Spartanburg. He may have gone to Goldsboro, NC , where he has family, according to deputies.
Deputies describe Womble as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Womble contacted his sister in June but refused to tell her where he was, according to deputies. They add that he called his sister from an unknown phone number.
Deputies say that Womble has medical conditions that require regular treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org.
