SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a motorcycle stolen from Scruggs Road in the Chesnee Community on July 8, 2021.
Deputies posted the information regarding the missing motorcycle via Facebook on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv M Scruggs at (864) 503-4602 or mscruggs@spartanburgcounty.org referencing case # 21070374
