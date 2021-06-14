SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two suspects on multiple charges following an investigation into a narcotics complaint in Spartanburg.
Deputies say that the Narcotics Unit began an investigation into a narcotics complaint involving a residence on Southstar Street due to high traffic coming and going from the house.
During this investigation, deputies say they found that one of the suspects, 40-year-old Charlton Rice Jr., was selling controlled substances from this address. Deputies later discovered that Rice was living at a residence on Willow Oaks Drive with the other suspect, 42-year-old Latasha Nicole Osbey.
Investigators observed Rice leaving the residence carrying a black bag on June 10, 2021, according to officials. Deputies say they observed Rice speeding while having a suspended driver's license, so a traffic stop was initiated, According to deputies. Rice failed to stop and threw out the black that they observed with him earler. Deputies say they eventually stopped Rice, where he resisted arrest but was soon arrested.
During a search of the vehicle and the black bag that Rice discarded, deputies say they recovered the following.
- 307.65 grams of a green plant material believed to be marijuana
- 363.73 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine
- approximately 21.57 grams of an off white rock substance believed to be crack cocaine
- 14 ecstasy pills
- $8,666.00
Deputies say they maintained surveillance on the residence on Willow Oaks Drive. Deputies saw Osbey leaving the house in her vehicle, and they soon stopped her. During the stop, she admitted that she had a large bag in the vehicle that contained a large amount of marijuana. During a search of the bag and the vehicle, deputies found the following.
- 2285 grams of green plant material believed to be marijuana.
- An AR15 style rifle
- 3.58 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine.
- Approximately 5.68 grams of an off white rock substance believed to be crack cocaine
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence on Willow Oaks Drive and found the following items.
Approximately 433.7 grams of a green plant material believed to be marijuana
- Approximately 74.95 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine
- Approximately 995 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine
- Various pills (22.5) all found to be controlled substances
- $11,895.00 in US Currency
- 1 SCCY handgun
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the county jail for booking. During the booking process, deputies say they found out that Osbey had a quantity of an off-white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine concealed on her person.
Charlton Rice Jr. was charged with the following, according to deputies.
PWID Marijuana 1st offense (x2)
- Trafficking Cocaine 200-400 grams
- Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
- PWID Crack Cocaine 2nd offense (x2)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 2nd offense
- Trafficking Crack Cocaine 10-28 grams 2nd offense
- PWID Schedule 2 Controlled substance 2nd offense (Oxycodone)
- PWID Schedule 2 Controlled substance 2nd offense (Hydrocodone)
- PWID within ½ mile of a School or Park (x5)
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
- Resisting Arrest
- Driving under Suspension (citation)
- Failure to Stop for Blue Lights (citation)
- Child Neglect (x3)
Latasha Osbey was charged with the following, according to deputies.
PWID Marijuana 1st offense (x2)
- Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
- PWID Crack Cocaine 1st offense (x3)
- PWID Cocaine 1st offense
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
- PWID within ½ mile of a School or Park (x5)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 1st offense
- PWID Schedule 2 Controlled substance 1st offense (Oxycodone)
- PWID Schedule 2 Controlled substance 1st offense (Hydrocodone)
- PWID Schedule 2 Controlled substance 1st offense (Morphine Sulfate)
- Child Neglect (x3)
- Bringing Contraband into the Jail
Both suspects remain in custody, according to deputies.
