UNA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that investigators were sent to the scene of a fire in Una, SC Friday.
According to deputies, they responded to Williams Street in reference to a possible situation.
Deputies said they spoke with Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden at the back of the home near the barn where the fire started. Hadden says that when they arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames and they began to put it out.
Hadden said there was an extension cord running from the house to the barn. The extension cord was significantly singed, according to deputies.
The home owner was adamant that someone set the barn on fire, according to Hadden. Hadden said that he wanted investigators to look at the scene so they could rule out the possibility that the extension cord started the fire and make sure no one in the house started the fire.
Deputies said they called investigators and they responded to the scene.
