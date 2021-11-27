SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced that they investigated a reported home invasion near Sugar Ridge Road in Boiling Springs.
Deputies said they responded to the situation on Saturday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim being treated by medics for a wound to her head. The victim told deputies that her former boyfriend came to her apartment and began to bang on the door. According to the victim, when she tried to secure another lock on the door, the suspect used his shoulder to burst into the apartment.
The suspect then told the victim they needed to talk. Another person was in the apartment at the time, so the suspect asked to go into the bedroom. The victim told deputies that once they were inside the bedroom, the suspect took all of the cash inside her purse and then shoved her when she tried to stop him. According to the victim, she fell backward and hit her head on an exposed wall outlet. The suspect then left the apartment and got into his vehicle.
Deputies said they then spoke with the person who was on the couch when the incident occurred. He told deputies that he saw the suspect burst through the door and go into the bedroom. He also stated that when he heard fighting in the bedroom, he left the apartment and got a neighbor to call law enforcement.
Following this incident, deputies said they presented their findings to the Judge and were able to get a warrant for this incident.
