SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one victim along Florida Avenue on Monday night.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that an individual seated inside a vehicle had been shot during a drive-by shooting. Several cars at the house were also hit by gunfire.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Deputies said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.
