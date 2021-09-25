SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating a possible arson case after a residence along Swanee Street caught on fire, said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were patrolling the area on September 25, when they noticed smoke and flames coming from a residence near Howard Street and Swanee Street. As They approached the scene, they saw smoke coming from both ends of the building and flames pushing through a window. Deputies determined that the residence was abandoned and noticed that most of the windows were boarded up.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, according to deputies. Firefighters informed deputies that this could be an arson case and that situation needed to be investigated.
Investigators responded to the scene and began looking into the situation.
We will update this story as we learn more.
