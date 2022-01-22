Spartanburg Arson investigation

Site of an arson investigation along Springfield Road (FOX Carolina, January 22, 2022)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a fire that occurred inside a business along Springfield Road on Friday night. 

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 10:10 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to firefighters from North Spartanburg Fire Department. They told deputies that it appeared someone had thrown a cinderblock into the glass storefront and poured some kind of liquid on the floor before the fire began. 

Arson investigators then responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that there are no updates regarding this case. We will update this story as we learn more.

