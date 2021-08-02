Person with potential information in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for this person who may have information on an active investigation (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, August 2, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a person who may have information concerning an active investigation.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call Investigator G Cash at (864) 503-4586 or gcash@spartanburgcounty.org ref case # 21071374.

