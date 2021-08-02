SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a person who may have information concerning an active investigation.
Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call Investigator G Cash at (864) 503-4586 or gcash@spartanburgcounty.org ref case # 21071374.
