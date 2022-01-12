SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to identify a vehicle possibly involved in multiple incidents.
Deputies said the car appeared to be a blue/grey Pontiac G6 with black rims and a temporary tag taped in the back window. The vehicle was seen at an incident in Chesnee on January 12. According to deputies, It was also possibly involved in an armed robbery in York County on December 30, 2021.
The Gaffney Police Department later said it also matches the description of the vehicle used during an armed robbery on January 12. Officers said the incident happened at a cash shop near Floyd Baker Boulevard. According to deputies, two black males went into the store and pulled out a gun.
Anyone who recognizes this car is asked to contact Inv T Barnett at (864) 503-4600 or rtbarnett@spartanburgcounty.org ref case #22010542
