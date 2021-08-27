SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered person with several serious medical conditions, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Steven Tyler Roberts was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ball cap, and khaki shorts at 206 Harrington Street in Enoree on Sunday, July 25. Deputies say Roberts is 5'10, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a mustache.
Deputies say Roberts does not have his prescribed medications.
Deputies say Roberts was headed to North Carolina, but he was not reported to the agency as a missing person until August 21.
If anyone has information regarding his location contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers or Bennett. If the information provided leads to locating Roberts the tipster will be eligible for a cash reward, says the Sheriff's Office.
