SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man wanted for two warrants after an incident involving road rage.
According to the Sheriff's Office, on Monday, August 1 35-year-old Robert Humphries was involved in a road rage incident with a teenage girl on SC Hwy. 29 in the area of the Converse Community.
Deputies say during the incident, investigators determined that Humphries used his car to hit the rear bumper of the teen's car several times in a "pit maneuver."
This caused her car to run off the road, says deputies.
According to deputies, Humphries fled the scene of the crash, but witnesses reported the description and tag number of his vehicle.
They also say he was last seen in Cherokee County where he lives, but is known to frequent Spartanburg County.
Deputies say investigators were able to identify Humphries as the driver of the vehicle, and obtained two arrest warrants: assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
If anyone has information on Humphries location call 911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMESTOPPERS website of www.spartanburgcs.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
