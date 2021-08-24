SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announces that they are searching for a person who may have information about one of their investigations.
Anyone that can identify this person is asked to notify Investigator J Kramer at (864) 503-4600 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org referencing case # 21080453.
