SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex along Crest Circle at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night after a female gunshot victim was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim and the other two women she was with told deputies they went to that location earlier that night to collect money that someone owed one of them. They said a woman then appeared between two cars in the parking lot and began to fire a pistol at them. One of the shots hit one of them in the arm, and the other shots hit the vehicle they were in.
Deputies have been unable to locate Gladden and said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). People can also submit a tip at www.spartanburgcs.com. Tips that lead to Gladden's arrest may be eligible for a reward, according to deputies.
According to deputies, they knocked on the door of the suspect's apartment, but no one answered. The SWAT team then responded to execute a search warrant. However, they found no one inside the apartment.
Deputies said the victims identified the suspect as 43-year-old Shanesha Necole Gladden. Gladden was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime following the investigation.
