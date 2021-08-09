SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are responding near E Georgia Road after an individual fled the scene of a vehicle accident.
Deputies say they responded to the scene at around 7:23 p.m. on Monday to assist the fire department with a vehicle accident. They saw an individual fleeing the scene on foot into the woods.
Deputies are currently trying to locate the person, according to deputies.
According to deputies, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident is the only charge that the person would face at this point.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, according to deputies.
