SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are searching the area on I-85 near mile marker 80 for two people after a crash.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an improper license plate. They say the vehicle refused to stop and turned onto I-85.
Deputies say once the vehicle turned onto I-85 the deputy no longer tried to stop the vehicle. They say minutes later there was a report of a traffic accident on I-85 near mile marker 80.
According to deputies, the vehicle the deputy attempted to stop earlier had hit the back of a tractor trailer truck.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lane at Exit 80 Road 57 and Gossett Road is closed.
Deputies say witnesses say they saw two people run from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.