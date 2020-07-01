INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a driver peacefully surrendered after a chase near Inman Wednesday afternoon.
According to Master Deputy Tony Ivey, a traffic unit deputy tried to stop the car some time before 6 p.m. for an expired tag near Asheville Highway and John Dodd Road. Ivey says the driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.
The driver pulled into a driveway on Clark Road, however, and surrendered to deputies.
Ivey says the chase reached a maximum speed of 55 miles per hour. No other vehicles were damaged and no injuries occurred.
