SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a driver suspected of DUI led deputies on a chase on Friday morning.
Deputies said they were patrolling on Friday morning when they saw a driver speed down Valley Falls Road and almost hit two pedestrians. Deputies then turned around and attempted to pull the driver over.
According to deputies, the driver refused to stop and slowly turned down a series of roads until he got to Edgewood Avenue. Deputies said the driver then got out of the car and ran into the backyard of a residence. The driver then stopped and surrendered to deputies. The driver was later identified as 25-year-old Enrique Hernandez-Garcia
Once Hernandez-Garcia was in custody, deputies said they found an open beer in his car and around 2.4 grams of methamphetamine on his person. Hernandez-Garcia was charged with 2nd offense DUI, Driving without a license, 1st offense MDP methamphetamine, a blue light violation and other charges. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
