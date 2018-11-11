SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flames engulfed a building off of South Old Highway 14 late Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
According to incident reports filed by Spartanburg County deputies, SCSO responded to JB's RV and Boat Storage at the request of Pelham-Batesville Fire Department to assist in the investigation of the blaze. According to SCSO, deputies found the building, which contained several boats and RVs, completely engulfed.
Fire officials told SCSO there were no immediate signs of arson, and that the gate was locked forcing fire crews to force entry onto the property.
SCSO says man who called the fire in says he say the flames around 10:30 p.m. Another man deputies approached on scene said he thought he heard gunshots.
Officials later determined the sound was of propane tanks exploding.
The business owner told deputies the area has security cameras, but would have to contact the security company to get footage from a computer server since the DVR recording footage was destroyed.
Arson investigators will still need to make a final determination if the fire was arson-related or not.
