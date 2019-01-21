Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded along with the coroner's office to a call for a homicide.
The sheriff's office said they responded to a residence on Greenfield Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance in the early hours of the morning.
Deputies say upon arrival they found Anthony Robinson Jr. with fresh cuts on his hands. Two children were also located on scene and were comforted by deputies until family members arrived.
EMS personnel and deputies found a woman inside the home who was pronounced dead on scene. It appeared she had passed away from multiple stab wounds.
The Spartanburg County Coroner later identified the deceased as 36-year-old Ngem Robinson of Spartanburg. She was pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m.
After interviewing both the children and collecting evidence from the scene, deputies arrested Robinson for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent time, and two counts of child endangerment.
He is currently being processed at the county jail.
A motive is still under investigation.
