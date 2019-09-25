SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a chase on I-26 Wednesday took them across the border into North Carolina.
SCSO says deputies saw a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu turn right onto West Blackstock Road off of US-29 without using a turn signal. A report from SCSO says a deputy saw the two suspects moving oddly in the car, prompting lights to initiate a traffic stop. However, the car kept rolling past several areas the occupants could have safely pulled over at before finally stopping on the side of W. Blackstock Road. At that time, deputies say 32-year-old Charles Michael Roberts stepped out from the passenger side of the Malibu.
However, as soon as he stepped out, the driver of the Malibu sped off, starting the pursuit and taking off westbound onto the interstate. All along the way, the driver tossed out packages and small bags that appeared to contain white narcotics. Speeds would reach up to 110 miles per hour.
Eventually, North Carolina Highway Patrol would get involved as the chase reached the state line, and NCHP troopers eventually deployed spike strips near the 67 mile marker. This caused the Malibu to spin out, and the suspect jumped out to flee on foot. Eventually, a Spartanburg County deputy caught Matthew Robert Budney.
Inside the Malibu, investigators found a Taurus 9mm pistol.
While NCHP took custody of Budney, Roberts was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Roberts was charged with the following:
- Possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Unlawful carrying of pistol
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by violent felon
Bond for Roberts was not yet set as of writing. Additionally, Budney has not yet been transported back to Spartanburg County. We've reached out to NCHP for more information.
