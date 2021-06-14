SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Monday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will hold an active shooter training at Dorman High School.
According to the sheriff's office, starting Monday, June 14 through June 25, citizens may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles at Dorman High School. This is part of the sheriff's office's annual active shooter/rescue task force training for law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services.
Deputies said they wanted to make the public aware to avoid any concerns or wrong information.
MORE NEWS: Governor holds bill signing to allow SC athletes to profit off name, image
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.