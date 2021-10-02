Crash along Reidville Road

A look at a crash along Reidville Road in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, October 2, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is investigating a crash along Reidville Road and Oak Forest Road. 

Crash along Reidville Road in Spartanburg

1 of 4

Deputies said there is an active investigation into the situation.

We will update this story as we learn more. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.