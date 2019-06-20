SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - What started as a chase Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County nearly took a deadly turn, and didn't end until the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly cursed out hospital staff and deputies alike.
SCSO says a chase unfolded on Parris Bridge Road and Old Furnace Road around 6:30 p.m., when a deputy tried to stop some driving a stolen car. However, deputies say the driver did not stop for blue lights, taking off in the red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Eventually, the car left the roadway and drove into the parking lot of what deputies say was a crowded gas station. SCSO says the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Allan Matthews, reportedly went past people in the parking lot between the gas pumps before driving around the side of the building. However, SCSO says Matthews hit the side of the building, bouncing off and rolling back into a deputy's stopped patrol car. SCSO then says Matthews took off on foot but was apprehended shortly after, nearly a half-mile up the road from the station.
SCSO says deputies were advised Matthews was potentially under the influence of some kind of substance. Deputies who took Matthews to the hospital say he complained of shoulder and chest pain, and allegedly told EMS and emergency room staff he had used meth earlier. He also said he had a dry mouth, was thirsty, and deputies report he had an elevated heart rate and couldn't sit still. During his complaints, however, Matthews reportedly hurled sexist slurs to hospital staff.
SCSO says their deputies placed Matthews under arrest for DUI and told him a blood and urine sample was being requested, but Matthews allegedly refused to submit a sample. He was thus given a notice of license suspension. Once Matthews was cleared medically by hospital staff for discharge, he was handcuffed and escorted out of the room. However, Matthews reportedly began causing a scene in the middle of the nursing and patient area, cursing loudly and refusing to walk. Deputies also allege Matthews said "when I get out of these cuffs and make bail tonight I am going to find you" and threatened to beat a deputy. After this episode, Matthews was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Matthews was served three outstanding warrants and additionally charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI. Deputies said they'd speak with a judge about additionally charging him with threatening a public official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.