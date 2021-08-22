SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man accused of firing shots during a domestic dispute along Cleveland Street.
Deputies say they responded to Cleveland Street for a domestic incident involving a gun. Dispatch told deputies that a man had fired two or three shots during the incident.
Deputies observed a red pickup truck accelerate away from the scene as they approached the area. One deputy pursued the driver, and another went to the house to speak to the victim. The victim confirmed that the driver of the red truck was the person that fired the shots. Deputies soon pulled the suspect over.
Deputies identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jesus Resendis.
The victim told deputies that Resendis barged into her room and began to yell at her. She says that Resendis pointed a long gun at her and told her she better not have anyone at his house. The victim says she ran outside, and Resendis followed. Once outside, they encountered another person sitting on the front porch. Resendis then walked down the porch, shot the gun about two or three times toward the ground, and drove off in his vehicle.
Deputies then spoke to the sister of the victim, who was also at the scene. She explained that the person sitting on the front porch had come by and asked to use their electrical outlet to charge his phone. She then heard Resendis yelling at the victim, so she called law enforcement. She added that she heard the gunshots while she was on the phone with dispatch. The person sitting on the porch was no longer on the scene, according to deputies.
During the investigation, deputies found that Resendis had an active warrant. They found a stolen 9mm Kel-Tec down the road from the scene, and deputies believe that Resendis tried to get rid of it while he was fleeing. Resendis also had cocaine in his possession, according to deputies.
Resendis was arrested and charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Unlawful Communication
- Cocaine Possession 2D Off
- Marij/hash Simple Possession 1st Off
- DUS For DUI 3D/Sub Off
- Possession of Stolen Pistol, etc
- Possession Weapon During Violent Crime
- Pointing/ Presenting Firearm
- Domestic Violence/ High and Aggravated
Resendis is currently in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.