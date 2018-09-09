INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man is behind bars Sunday at the Spartanburg County Detention Center after deputies say he sexually battered a woman who was mentally incapacitated and possibly physically helpless.
44-year-old Christopher Lachele Pilgrim is accused of the sexual assault, which reportedly happened on September 8 at the Magnolia Manor nursing home on Blackstock Road.
Spartanburg County deputies tell us Pilgrim is not an employee at the facility and that this appears to be an isolated incident.
Pilgrim is being held on a $20,000 bond on charges of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.
The investigation is ongoing.
