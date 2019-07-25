SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a call for attempted vehicle break-ins at a local motel took a bizarre turn when the suspect dropped his pants early Thursday morning.
SCSO says deputies were alerted to a suspicious person trying to break into cars near the Caroline Inn and Suites on Hospitality Drive around 4:45 a.m. Multiple people said 41-year-old Johnny Edwards Moody Jr. was trying to break into cars nearby. When deputies tried to talk to him, SCSO says he started yelling while apparently under the influence of drugs. He then reportedly began talking to a nonexistent man named "Bobby", cursing while speaking.
After he was done talking to "Bobby", deputies say Moody then dropped his pants while staring at one of them and began masturbating while giving the deputy a "thousand yard stare". SCSO says Moody then began walking toward the deputy's patrol car and tried pulling on it to get inside. At that point, deputies moved to take Moody into custody, but deputies say he refused to comply. At one point, Moody reportedly hit one deputy multiple times and grabbed onto their leg. Moody was eventually detained, but deputies say he kept screaming obscenities in the public parking lot.
He was then taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, and was then booked into the detention center upon release.
Moody's charges include:
- Resisting arrest with assault
- Indecent exposure
- Exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner
- Car break-in
- Public disorderly conduct
