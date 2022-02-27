SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man was hurt after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a house on Spring Valley Lane in Inman in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputies say upon arrival they encountered a man with a gun.
The Sheriff's Office says several deputies fired at the suspect and hit him.
He was then taken to the hospital by EMS; his condition is unknown, according to deputies.
Deputies say agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded.
