SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a man living with dementia who went missing early Sunday morning has been located.
According to the sheriff's office, 57-year-old Ricky Downs was last seen at his sister's home on John Dodd Road around 1:30 a.m. Downs' sister says when she woke up at 4 a.m., Downs had apparently left the house on foot.
Deputies say Downs is 5'7", weighing 163 pounds, and has gray or salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with writing on the front, black jogging pants, and black shoes.
Downs' sister told deputies that her brother suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Deputies say Downs has returned home and is now safe.
