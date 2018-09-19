COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after deputies say he struck a victim over the head with a baseball bat.
52-year-old Richard Scott Turner faces attempted murder charges after Spartanburg County deputies say he got into an argument with someone on August 25 and struck the victim.
Turner's bond has been set at $10,000.
Another man, 46-year-old Clayton Edwin Mathis, was arrested and charged as well with accessory after the fact.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said one person was found dead Wednesday morning in a car submerged in floodwater off Highway 57.
