SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies said they're investigating after one person was shot on Monday night.
Deputies said residents living at a home on Williams Street called 911 after an individual knocked on their door. The residents informed deputies that when they opened the door, they found an individual who had been shot.
Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Spartanburg Medical Center. The condition of the victim is not known at this time, according to deputies.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to deputies.
