SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested multiple suspects while investigating a suspicious person in Boiling Springs, SC.
Deputies say they responded to a suspicious person on Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs, SC. They say a male was observed being dropped off in the driveway by a white SUV. The male then began walking around the front and backyard of the residence, looking into the house's windows while carrying several bags. Deputies approached the man and identified him as Stephen Sisk.
A black jeep soon pulled up in, and sisk claimed the vehicle was his ride, according to deputies. Deputies identified the driver as Matthew James Patterson, who had several outstanding arrest warrants, according to deputies.
Deputies arrested Patterson, and they found around 11.9 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Patterson was arrested for his four outstanding warrants and Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams.
The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kristin Renee Johnston. Deputies say that they discovered that Johnston had numerous counterfeit bills. She was arrested for forgery.
Deputies began to speak to sisk again and found a Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun lying on the ground near where Sisk was observed walking, according to deputies. A K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the bags that sisk had, and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Deputies obtained a search warrant, and the following items were seized.
- approximately 1362.16 grams of methamphetamine
- approximately 162.5 grams of marijuana
- $4,150.00 in US Currency
Sisk was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams and PWID Marijuana.
Johnston bonded out of jail after 9 hours, but both Sisk and Patterson remain incarcerated.
